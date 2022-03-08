…Map out strategies to produce next governor

…Hold mega rally to support struggle

The Idoma people of Benue State have mapped out strategies to boost their quest to produce the next Governor of the state, come 2023.

This is just as the umbrella body of Benue South governorship agitation groups, Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, has concluded plans to hold the mother of all rallies in support of Idoma/Igede governorship struggle in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the mega rally, and Executive Chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Prince Samuel Onuh, told our correspondent that the rally which will be hosted by AVM. Monday Morgan (Rtd), the National Coordinator of BRM, will be under the distinguished chairmanship of former Senate President, Sen. David Mark.

Onuh said the rally has become necessary in order to create more awareness of the readiness of Zone C (Idoma/Igede) to occupier the Government house come 2023.

He lamented that 46 years after the creation of Benue State, no Idoma person has ever govern the state.

He appealed to the Tiv majority to support Idoma governorship in the spirit of equity.

Onuh said, ”It’s been 46 years since the creation of Benue state and the Idoma Speaking Benue have never been Governor.

“The rally is meant to raise the awareness of the readiness of the Benue South Senatorial zone to occupy the Government house come 2023.

“While appealing to the TIV nation which comprises Benue North West and Benue North East in the spirit of equity to support the Benue south/ Idoma Course.”