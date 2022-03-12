Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state weekend said God has not revealed his successor to him assuring that he has no preferred candidate in the coming general elections and has also not anointed anyone as his successor.

The Governor made this known while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who converged at the instance of a House of Representatives aspirant for Gboko-Tarka, Constituency, Kelvin Vihishima at Yandev, Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

He said, “though God has not revealed to me who will succeed me as Governor, I believe that with due consultations with major stakeholders, a strong hearted person who will preserve and protect the land will be chosen.”

The Governor urged members of the PDP in the state to remain unwavering and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

He maintained that the people of Gboko have no reason to fraternize with any political party apart from the PDP, stressing that with their son, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as leader of the party in the country, they should support him to succeed.

The Governor also expressed optimism that the PDP would take over power at the federal level in 2023 and get the country working again thereby improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

He urged aspirants on the platform of the PDP in the state and in Gboko-Tarka in particular to go about their consultations peacefully, bearing in mind too that only God anoints leaders.

On his aspiration to contest the Benue North West senatorial seat, Governor Ortom informed the gathering that he would soon visit Gboko to consult and solicit their support.

