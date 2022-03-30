In her continuous efforts to enrich the beauty landscape across Africa, Beauty Business Consultant and pioneer in the beauty and skincare formulation industry in Nigeria, Ayo Bassey is inviting business owners to attend a masterclass on March 31, 2022.

Here, she will help them address the common problems faced by most beauty businesses and share her trusted framework of how to scale up to $100k and above annually.

The Ayo Bassey Masterclass is a fun, easy-to-follow, practical class designed to help participants achieve results.

This Masterclass is perfect for you if:

You already have products to sell and want to increase your customer base and sales

Want a complete marketing course specific to beauty and skincare brands

You are still working on your product range and want to start building a fan base and know-how to sell your products when you are ready

Want a winning mindset so you are confident and excited about promoting yourself and your products

According to Ayo, the masterclass will help businesses to increase brand recognition, reach out to their desired target audience, learn to market products in the right places and in the right way, and most importantly, attract more customers.

“As a beauty business owner and a founder of an institute that raises beauty entrepreneurs, I see the challenges people have in running a successful business. I can’t stop thinking about how much they could use some help” said Ayo Bassey, renowned Beauty Business Consultant and founder of COC Beauty School.

“I have created this masterclass to share my most precious and trusted framework. The knowledge that can put your beauty business ahead is here on a platter of gold. The best part is that it is free.”

Ayo Bassey also assured those who register and attend that it will be a life-changing experience for them

“At the end of the masterclass, participants will have a clear direction of where they are in business, where they want to go, and what to do to get there.” She said.

Ayo Bassey is a certified cosmetic formulator, perfumer, and herbologist with over ten years of experience in cosmetic product formulation. She is regarded as the go-to beauty business consultant helping beauty entrepreneurs to not only get world-class training but to launch their products and also train their teams. Alongside a BSc in computer science, Ayo Bassey has diplomas from the Institute of Natural & Modern Cosmetech in India, Perry Romanowski in the U.S.A, Rosemary Gladstar in the U.S.A, Formula Botanica in the U.K, Sandir Perfume School in Spain, GIP in Grasse, Southern France, Melinda Coss and multiple certifications from across the globe.