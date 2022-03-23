An illustration of a rape incident.

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of one Abiodun Adesuyi, 21, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 11 in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi, quoting the victim’s statement, said that the defendant was operating a barbing salon where the girl used to cut her hair.

He said that the victim was on her way to a vigil when she met the defendant who stopped her and held her hand, as he was dragging her to his house.

The prosecutor further stated that the victim asked the defendant to leave her but he refused until he took her to his room.

“The victim said that the defendant pushed her on his chair, forcefully removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with her, while she later told her mother who then reported the matter to the police,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Kay-Williams, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 20, for mention.