kill one, prevent plane takeoff

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Reports from the Kaduna International Airport indicated that terrorists had invaded the runway and killed a security man attached to NAMA staff.

The terrorists also allegedly, prevented a Lagos bound commercial aircraft from taking off on Saturday.

A combined unit of the military and other security agents were, however, deployed to the airport so as to chase away the terrorists.

A source, however, told journalists that the terrorists invaded the airport since Friday night but were repelled by the military.”

” The terrorists were many, about 2023 They later regrouped and attacked the airport again. As of 12.30 pm, we could still hear gunshots at the airport,” the source said.

There was no reaction from the authorities at the time of this report, even as journalists were told that fighting was still going on to chase the terrorists away from the airport.

