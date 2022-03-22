•As Gov el-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew on 2 LGs

•Swallow your pride, accept failure, CAN tells govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Rampaging bandits have killed no fewer than 43 persons in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna and Zamfara states.



While 23 persons were killed in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Southern Kaduna on Sunday night with several others injured, 20 others were killed in Ganar-Kiyawa village of Adabka District, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday morning.



Already, the Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two LGAs in Southern Kaduna in a desperate move to restore law and order.



According to a survivor, the bandits also razed 70 houses and injured many saying, “The armed bandits stormed the communities in six hilux vehicles and motorcycles.They began to move in commando style and started unleashing terror on the innocent citizens especially those sighted.



“In the ensuing pandemonium, the bandits began to shoot at sight. Today (Monday) we counted 23 corpses, while over 70 houses were burnt. Some angry youths who protested over the killings, blocked roads and set a bus ablaze. A stray bullet allegedly killed one of the protesters.”



Giving more insight into the killing, a villager said the militias attacked Agban Kagoro, Kaura local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday night.



According to him, “I cannot ascertain the number of those injured and houses razed down by the attackers. There is the likelihood that there are those killed in their houses while others could have died in the buses as a result of gun wounds they sustained.



“I could not get the number of those injured and the houses burnt by the attackers, the destruction is so terrifying. The destruction by the attackers was so terrifying as the suspected Fulani militias came in large numbers and well organised. They came with sophisticated weapons and carried out their acts of destroying lives, houses and properties of the natives.”

24-hour curfew

Giving reasons for the curfew, Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, the said “This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order. Security agencies have full authorisation to enforce the curfew.



“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order. Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area. “

At the time of this report, State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said he was yet to be briefed by the Police Area Commandant, Kafanchan.

CAN fumes

But reacting, state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev John Joseph Hayab, in a statement expressed, disgust, saying “When Will the Killings of Innocent People in Kaduna stop? The CAN Kaduna State Chapter is sad and grieving following the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the Government and security forces.



“One only needs to see how human beings are killed and roasted by bandits who attacked Kagoro to conclude that this is one loss too many. How long will this evil continue and when will our leaders act dutifully? Kaduna State citizens are tired of Government’s rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property.

Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested as the government’s usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc is not good enough.



“Meanwhile, we appeal to citizens to also wake up and do the needful, protecting their lives and communities. When a government fails to protect you, you ought to find a means of defending yourself. For the records, Kaduna state has lost several lives in the past four years while the leaders scarcely show empathy or concern for the victims seeing that the government’s response is usually in the media. Sadly, the dead cannot read nor listen to the news. Then of what use is media condemnation?



“CAN calls on the Kaduna State Government to swallow her pride and accept that she has failed the people, genuinely seeking help to immediately halt the wanton killings, kidnappings, and terrorist activities going on in the state. Governor el-Rufai and his team should focus on the fight to salvage the state so that he will be remembered for good when he leaves office.”

20 killed in Zamfara

According to sources, the killing happened on Sunday morning at about 8:30 am when the gunmen stormed the community and started shooting sporadically, killing 20 persons including the village head.

It was gathered that the bandits also attacked some surrounding villages, looted shops, and carted away some valuables



One of the locals who spoke on condition of anonymity said “Today’s (Sunday) attack was a major one; they have been coming almost on daily basis to abduct people, especially women, and children. Residents of Ganar Kiyawa have been sleeping in the bush for the fear of being attacked by the bandits in their homes.



On security response, he said “The security agencies are not enough to mount all the villages around. We only have a military presence in two major places, Adabka town, and Gwashi. All other villages around are left uncovered by the security agencies so these people (bandits) can just go out anytime they wish to and attack people.”

16 killed, say Police

Reacting, the Zamfara State Police Command, confirmed the killing of 16 persons in Sunday’s attack by bandits in Ganar Kiyawa village of Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.



The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, said the 24 deaths reported by a section of the media, was not correct, insisting that 16 villagers were killed by the bandits during the attack, not 24 or 20, as being reported by a section of the media.



According to him, “The command, in collaboration with the military, is currently conducting an extensive bush combing of the affected community. This is with a view to returning normalcy and apprehending the perpetrators of this bizarre crime.”

Vanguard News Nigeria