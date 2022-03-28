Bandits kidnap Rev Fathers, set ablaze octogenarian, kill several villagers in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits have again raided some Communities in Munya local government area of Niger State killing scores of the villagers and also abducted unspecified number of people.



A Catholic Priest, Reverend Leo Raphael Ozigi and three other Priests of the same Church were also kidnapped between Sarkin Pawa and Minna on Sunday afternoon as they were returning to Minna after the Sunday Mass.



Our Correspondent gathered that the Bandits had stormed some of the Villages in Munya local government area on Sunday afternoon and started moving from house to house raiding members of the Communities of their belongings including money and foodstuffs.



They ended up killing several villagers of which their numbers cannot be immediately quantified.



The bandits who were said to be almost hundred rode on Motorcycles with shopisticated weapons and raided Villages including Tsihon Kabula,Jesso, Gunu, Gini, Chibani, Injita among others.



They are said to have presently set up a permanent camp in Kuchi town from where they carry out their operations.



Similarly, the bandits are said to have set up another camp at Chibani after blocking a bridge linking Munya local government and Shiroro to forestall any raid on them by any Joint Task Force.



It was reliably gathered that no fewer than fifteen Communities were raided within fourty eight hours in the state unhindered.



The local governments involved are Munya and Shiroro.

In Zagzaga Community, an octogenarian was said to have been set ablaze out of anger by the bandits as virtually all the Villagers had deserted the community.

The old man it was gathered was unable to escape due to his old age and also for other predicaments and chose to remain in his room but was set ablaze by the bandits.



Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar confirmed the development.



“There were some invasions by bandits on some Communities in Munya local government area but we are still monitoring the situation.



“I cannot say the exact number of people killed or abducted but we will issue a statement later,” he remarked.



Secretary of Munya Local Government Council, Mr James Jagaba also confirmed the incident to Journalists on phone.



According to him,” the terrorists have been operating unhindered for several hours and presently, they are still there



“Nobody can tell you the number of people already killed or kidnapped, all I know is that there are casualties,” Secretary to the Local government declared.



The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Niger State Chapter,(CAN) Reverend Mathias Echioda when contacted simply said,”I can only confirm to you of the Catholic Reverend kidnapped. I cannot specifically say how many other Priests kidnapped along with him.

Vanguard News Nigeria