By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Armed bandits on Tuesday attacked a tomatoes company at Wara village under Ngaski local government area of Kebbi state.

According to our source Umar bachelor said that, the attack was repelled by the police because they have prior notice of the impending attack, he added the bandits may have targeted Chinese Nationals working at the company but they left the place before bandits arrived, upon the arrival of the bandits they were engaged in a gun duel with the police drafted to the area already before the attack .

Bachelor further said that same bandits moved to Ngaski village where they killed a trader and looted his valuables and took hostage some undisclosed number of women in the same village.

Confirming the attack, the Kebbi state police image maker SP Nafiu Abubakar said that four police men were killed during the exchange of fire but armed mobile police had successfully prevented the Chinese expertriates from being kidnapped by the bandits,he added that,the terrorist spilled from Niger state and attacked the Wara tomatoes company.

In a swift reaction, the Kebbi state commissioner of police CP Musa Baba ordered the squadron leader of mobile police to mobilise to the scene to reinforce already stationed armed mobile police and they have successfully pushed the bandits back to Niger state where they came from and normalcy had since returned to the troubled villages Nafiu has said.

Vanguard News Nigeria