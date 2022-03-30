By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, Bandits hit 2 communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing 23 locals on Tuesday night.

The bandits injured many others as they shot sporadically during the attacks on the communities.

A local said the bandits came in large numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, a development that made people scamper for safety.

“Villages attacked by the gunmen included Anguwar Maiwa and Anguwar Kanwa. The bandits attacked the villages around 1:00 am on Tuesday.”

“The bandits were seen regrouping on motorbikes as early as 5pm Monday evening and security agents were duly informed,” the local alleged.

The police were yet to react to the incidences.

