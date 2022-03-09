By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, today in Lagos, said the Police were on top of the security situation in Niger State, even as he charged men and officers to be committed to the fight against crime.

The IGP who was in Ikeja, Lagos to inspect a multipurpose project of the Police in partnership with Oasis, said the Police were doing all they could to address insecurity in the state.

By encouraging policemen to be committed and dedicated to their constitutional responsibility, the Police boss said efforts were ongoing to improve their welfare.

Part of the efforts, according to him, informed the inspection visit to the Oasis centre which has a combination of over 200 hotel rooms, as well as shopping malls and event centre.

In addition to this is an ongoing construction of residential apartments in the same complex that would be sold to policemen with the required number of years payment will be spread.

He said: “We are doing our best to see what we can do in Niger state. We are on top of it. My advice to policemen is to be committed to the job. That is why we want to improve in our welfare, and the welfare is seeing to it that there is improvement in dedication to the job. They are also procurement of tools that will aide us.

“We’ve been on this project and I came to inspect its progress. It is something that will benefit the police and the company we are partnering with. We have equity of the land and we have also contributed money through our cooperative.

The Police cooperative is where every police officer is a contributor and we try to mitigate our shoppings, our procurement of essential commodities, essential equipment and so forth. So, we buy and sell at subsidized prices.

“We are also building houses for our officers at a low price, because we are not looking for profit but comfort. That is why we partner with companies because we may not be able to sponsor the total building project.

It is available for every police officer who is willing to pay through his salary and is eligible by means of how many years of service he has to stay and if his salary can accommodate paying it per annum “.

He informed that civilians who were interested in the residential apartments would be profiled before allowing them access, adding that renovation work had begun in police barracks across the country.

