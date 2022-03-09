By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives has urged the federal government through the Nigeria police force and the National Security Intelligence (NSI) to fast track the investigations in the murder of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola and ensure her killers were brought to justice.

The call came on the heels of a motion under matter of urgent public importance titled “Rampant Cases of Violence, Incessant Rape and Ritual Killing of Our Women Folks: A Call for Urgent Intervention”, presented at Wednesday plenary by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

In his motion, Elumelu described the rising cases of violence, incessant rape and ritual killing of female Nigerians by criminally-minded persons in various parts of the country as alarming, worrisome and therefore the need for urgent reaction.

He said that the attacks were hindering national productivity as it occurred amongst people in the productive age group who were having to deal with the negative physical and psychological consequences of the vice.

He said: “In the last six weeks so many incidents have occurred that have made headlines and the recent being that of22yr old miss Oluwabamise Ayanmola whose corpse was found on Carter Bridge at ogogoro Community in Lagos Island nine days after being declared missing by her family with some vital parts missing.

“Oluawabamise was last seen on the 26th day of February 2022 after boarding a BRT bus number 240257 at about 7pm around Chevron bus stop.

“There are allegations that the BRT driver earlier confessed of having canal knowledge of late miss Bamise before killing her and harvesting some vital organs only for the story to change after some influential Nigerians intervened on his behalf.

“Many of these cases are underreported because of the stigma attached to such incidences and the molestation attached to it by the security agents when such reports are made.”

Elumelu expressed worry that according to the Nigeria stability and reconciliation program, approximately 80 million Nigerian women and girls had been victims of gender based violence, which he said fostered the spread of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV, lack of self confidence of victims and in most recent cases death.

“If serious sensitization on the preventive and elimination of gender based violence is not embarked on to curb this menace, young girls and women across Nigeria will keep falling victims to sexual assault, rape and continuous ritual killings.

“Nigerians we must realise that this is a fight that demands action from everyone of us , hence the need to sing with a loud voice that there is no place in our country for those who commit this sort of violence and this can be achieved by adopting a multi-facet approach that requires an increase in advocacy and partnerships between government, the private sectors and grassroots.

“The continuous reviews of the existing policies and laws on gender-based violence that accommodates the best practices and strategies will nip this scourge in the bud and reduce future occurrences”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on Police Affairs and National security and intelligence to ensure compliance to the resolution as it later observed a minute silence in honour of deceased Ayanwola.

Vanguard News Nigeria