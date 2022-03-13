.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship aspirant in Lagos, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called, Jandor, has called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those involved in the abduction and gruesome killing of Oluwabamise Ayanwole on a Bus Rapid Transit, BRT.

Ayanwole, 22, was found dead days after she was declared missing after boarding a Lagos State Government-owned BRT bus from Chevron Estate in Ajah going to Oshodi on Saturday, February 26.

Jandor, made the call when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to the residence of the bereaved family on Saturday.

Speaking to the family of the deceased, Jandor, described the sudden death as “tragic and unfortunate.”

“The death of the innocent young lady in an unfortunate and avoidable circumstance is worrisome,” he said.

Jandor added that Bamishe’s case should be seen by concerned residents and the Government as one too many incidents, where residents, especially the youths are being lost to avoidable deaths.

He, therefore, tasked the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make this particular case, a deterrence to all criminally minded individuals by ensuring justice is served.

Expressing his condolence, he said: “I want you to take solace in God and his existence, There is a reason for this and I want you to be strong in this trying time.

“It is disheartening to know that despite how the issue has generated a lot of concerns and reactions, there is nothing to show government’s presence at the Ayanwole’s,” Jandor lamented.

Speaking earlier, in an emotion-laden voice, Ayanwole, father of the deceased, stated that Bamishe was on her way home from a fashion school where she goes every day to learn the art of sewing clothes before she met her untimely death.

Vanguard News Nigeria