By Sola Ogundipe

Badmus Kehinde Jamiu, was full of life until about a year ago when he suddenly took ill and began to vomit and stool blood. He was rushed to the hospital where a diagnosis revealed that he had cirrhosis of the liver. The condition rapidly degenerated into chronic liver disease.

The 33-year-old man had to undergo an emergency surgical procedure known as endoscopy, but doctors advised that his only saving grace is a liver transplant. The snag, however, is that the procedure will cost N11 million.

Today, the once vibrant young man is a shadow of himself. He has emaciated significantly and is in constant pain and discomfort. A medical report from IRDOC NIGERIA/ Euracare Multispe-cialty Hospital, Lagos, confirmed that Badmus developed upper gastrointestinal bleeding with features of decompensated cirrhosis initially in November 2021, with a history of ascites and abdominal distention.

The report signed by Dr Hammed Ninalowo, Consultant Vascular/Interventional Radiologist and Interventional Oncology, American Board of Radiology, at the health facility, revealed that Badmus had a history of hepatitis B, hepatitis B- related cirrhosis, and recurrent massive upper gastrointestinal bleeding with associated ascites.

“He clearly has decompensated liver disease with a meld of 19 with the ultimate solution being a liver transplant. While he is waiting for transplant evaluation, he will benefit from transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) with embolization of gastroesophageal varices in order to decrease the likelihood of repeat upper gastrointestinal bleeding and improve his ascites.

According to Ninalowo, the patient is scheduled for a functioning TIPS that would have the benefit of decreasing the risk of bleeding and other complications. He said Badmus requires medications, transfusion of at least 4 units of red blood cells prior to intervention plus additional 2 units available for intervention.

He would also require platelet transfusions to undergo intervention and 2-day hospital admission prior to intervention with transfusion of blood products. The total cost of N11 million includes surgical fees, professional fees, general anesthesia, theater fees, consumables, insurance, etc. Badmus is appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to help raise the N11 million for the surgery in order to save his life.

If you are moved to assist, kindly send your contribution to Badmus Kehinde Jamiu, Account No: 6170957604, Fidelity Bank, or call 08167572348 for further details.