Says rising diesel price out of control

As FG raises petroleum products freight rate by 25%

By Obas Esiedesa & Prince Okafor

Abuja—There were indications yesterday that over 95 per cent or 85.5 million litres off-specification Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also know as petrol, imported into the country by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, have been completely blended.

This is coming even as the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, disclosed that the rising price of Automative Gas Oil, AGO, also known as diesel is beyond them.

This came yesterday as the Federal Government approved a 25 per cent increase in freight rate for petroleum products, raising it from N9.5 per litre to N11.87/litre.

The National President of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Alhaji Yusuf Othman, disclosed this.

Vanguard gathered that the NNPC imported over 90 million litres of off specification petrol in January 2022, and the development created issues, including damage of vehicles engines, scarcity, among others.

Also, the price of Diesel which closed the year (2021) at under N300 per litre, is now sold for N630 per litre, thus putting manufacturers, consumer goods, retail outlets, and small businesses under pressure.

However, President of MOMAN, Olumide Adeosun, said in chat with Vanguard: “As at today (yesterday), over 95 per cent of the off specification product has been successfully blended.

“We are hoping that in the coming days, the whole product would be completely blended and we will focus on compensation.

“It is important to note that the fact that we have a single supplier and importer of petrol into the country create a single point of failure, which mean that whenever that supplier ‘catches fever, the rest of the country catches cold’.

”As a country, regardless of what we choose to do with subsidy removal, this is one of the remedial steps we must take into action to legislate and drive forward.

“Countries blend methanol as part of it standard specification, that is why we have the word E10, E20. In fact, in 2010, Nigeria blended E10 but there were some contamination issues that made us to strike it off, and we are quite explicit in our specification for PMS in Nigeria that we do not want Methanol in it.”

Also, MOMAN’s Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, who confirmed the development, stated: “We are almost done with the blending of the off-spec petrol. For majority of MOMAN members, we have almost finished the blending.

“We have successfully blended out the methanol and it is now on-spec. The lingering scarcity of PMS was triggered by the withdrawal of the off-spec petrol from the market, but had been compounded by other factors.