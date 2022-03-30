Nigerian singer and rising pop superstar, Ayra Starr has emerged as the latest #UpNowcover artist on popular music streaming platform, Audiomack.

The #UpNow programme, which was launched in 2020 is dedicated to spotlighting and promoting the next generation of music superstars across the globe.

Each quarter, Audiomack hand picks a minimum of three artists across all genres to provide them with specialized marketing, editorial programming, social promotion, playlisting, custom videos, and experiential events in a bid to promote their talents.

Ayra has gone on to become one of the most streamed artists on Audiomack with over 85 million global streams on the platform.

Speaking excitedly on her #UpNow selection which features some tracks from her 19 & Dangerous debut album, the singer said: “It’s so nice, it’s amazing, and I’m grateful for the honour.

“On Audiomack you can see comments, and not a lot of streaming platforms allow that. I remember my first EP, it was a way of knowing who my fans were, and just genuinely seeing their reactions to the EP and to the album. I said once before that if my fans want to say something to me, it’s on Audiomack they can say it because they know I’m going to see it. Audiomack allows that engagement with fans and it’s just the most amazing thing, being able to hear them speak to me directly.”

Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy of Audiomack said: “We have been a fan of Ayra Starr ever since we first heard her music. It has been so amazing to watch her growth from her very first Audiomack upload. We look forward to continuing to work with her and Mavin to help create more opportunities to connect with her core fans, expand her fan base, and get her music heard globally.”

Meanwhile, Johnson announced that Audiomack will be making a $3,000 donation on behalf of Ayra to Nigerian charity organisation, The Destiny Trust.

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of January 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app onApple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.