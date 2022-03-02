The Chairman of Biase Local Government Area, Hon. (Mrs.) Ada Charles Egwu, has, in a warm birthday message, hailed Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade as “a great leader and advocate of gender equality,” whose proactive governance approach has broken the glass ceiling for women in the State.

Hon. Egwu, who joined millions of people in celebrating the governor on the event of his 54th birthday delivered her message this: “On your special day, I am, on behalf of the good people of Biase Local Government Area, sending our best wishes for all your unconditional work and support for society and humanity as you mark your 54th birthday anniversary.

“Your Excellency, your emergence in 2015 signaled the beginning of the political renaissance in our dear State, especially for the women folks. It has heralded women emancipation, where vital leadership positions, both elective and appointive, are occupied by competent women. In Cross River, the glass ceiling has been broken and the State has become the leading light in the fight for gender equality.

“Besides your love for women inclusion in leadership and governance which has made the State a reference point of gender equality, your industrialization drive has also put our dear State up the rungs among the comity of Nigerian States.”

The Biase LG Chairman also use the opportunity to thank the governor for trusting women and giving them the opportunity to serve in various degrees in his administration.

“As we join your family, friends, appointees and other government officials as well as your well-wishers to celebrate this auspicious occasion, we pray God Almighty to grant you good health, wisdom and protection in your service to humanity,” the message concluded.