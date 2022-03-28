Former deputy governor of Lagos State, Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, the Access Bank Chairman, Dere Awosika, immediate past Women Leader of the ruling All People’s Congress, APC, Stella Okotete and Senator representing

Ekiti South constituency and Minority Leader, Abiodun Olujimi; are among the female leaders who will grace the 2022 commemoration of the International Women’s Day organised by the Vanguard.

They will be joined by leading HeforShe male advocates to slug out the event’s theme at its Victoria Island, Lagos venue. They include Real Estate colossus and erstwhile president of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, and Nigerian lawyer, businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

The theme: Walking the talk towards a gender-balanced polity- the time is now; was coined to address present realities in the Nigerian political space and will centre around this year’s International Women’s Day’s United Nations’ global theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow “.

The convention will address gender imbalances within the polity with a view to creating an ecosystem in which men, women and youths can thrive in an atmosphere of peace, prosperity and equality.

Various political Civil Society Groups and notable community leaders will also be represented.

Vanguard News Nigeria