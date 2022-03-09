…says training will curtail anticipated devastation

…we’re putting control measures in place to contain spread of outbreak-FG

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, Wednesday, disclosed moves to build capacity of 60 veterinarians in Nigeria in order to contain outbreak of Avian Influenza and other zoonotic diseases in Nigeria.

Making this known was the National Coordinator, FAO’s Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases, ECTAD, Dr Ayodele Majekodunmi, during a workshop on ‘Strengthening National Response to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI, Outbreak and National Workforce Development Strategy organised by Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services, DVPCS, in partnership with the FAO.

It would be recalled for nearly two years, there has been zero-incidence of HPAI reported in Nigeria. Now that the epidemic has resurfaced, there is need to prepare for a national response to curtail the devastation that is anticipated.

According to Majekodunmi, the FAO Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal diseases through its In-Service Applied Veteterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) in 2021 trained 30 veterinary officers from 26 States in Nigeria to boost their capacity in reporting outbreak of diseases, improve on surveillance of zoonotic diseases that have adverse health affects humans.

She also made it known that in 2022, FAO intend to train another 60 veterinarians that would cut across various sectors of the economy including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and others.

She said: “This year (2022) we intend to train 60 veterinarians in the same field and we intend to extend it to more States to cover the whole country and to also involve veterinarians from other sector like the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and so on.”

Explaining the importance of building the veterinarians’ capacity, she said it is basically to increase surveillance of zoonotic diseases across Nigeria.

She also pointed that without reliable data and information being generated by the veterinarians who are frontline workers on the front line, “We are not able to strategize and plan as a nation on how to prevent diseases and improve animal health, improve food production for human beings and improve food safety.”

On why FAO is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, public health agencies including the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Center for Diseases Control, NCDC, and Ministry of Environment to is based on the protection and improvement of human and animal health, food production and food safety and security.

However, she (Majekodunmi), assured that FAO is working assiduously to ensure containment of the outbreak of Avian Influenza and spread to several states in order to prevent further damage.

Meanwhile, according the Director, Veterinary Control Service in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Memunah Habib, several states has being affected by outbreak of Avian Influenza including some African countries.

Habib also made it known that the recent outbreak had occurred in Zamfara State, North West Nigeria.

Speaking further, she said the federal government is on the issue in terms of containing the spread of the disease.

However, she said the only measure as solution to apply to curtail the outbreak is biosecurity. She also pointed that the challenge is that majority of farmers fail to adhere to take the right preventive measures as many incur losses based on not insuring their farms.

She made it clear that government cannot compensate farmers, but would consider those farms with biosecurity in place and are have insurance cover.

She also expressed worry over some poultry farmers not reporting outbreaks on their farms, which has been a problem to the Ministry.

She said with the reports it would enable the government to come up with solid policies, which she called on states and local governments to follow up with the poultry farmers in their domain, making sure they adhere to the right practices, and go for professional veterinary services, and also employ qualified veterinary officers to man their farms.