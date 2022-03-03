.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Senior Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC Corps, Marshall, Abdulkareem Ojonla Jimoh and a traffic offender have been killed by a commercial bus driver at Ajebandele along Akure/ Benin highway.

The Corps Marshall who was recently promoted was from RS11.21A, Ajebandele Outpost when he met his untimely death while on duty.

They were both killed by a commercial bus driver who reportedly lost control of his vehicle as a result of a brake failure.

An eyewitness account said that ” the driver of the white Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number, NEM-618AA lost control of his vehicle as a result of a brake failure and in an attempt to avoid collision with other vehicles on the queue at the checkpoint hit the marshal and the suspected traffic offender being attended to and two other vehicles.

Eyewitness account said that the Corps Marshall was attending to traffic offenders with vehicle details; Ash Toyota Previa with registration number, SMK-687GG by the highway when he was knocked down by the commercial bus driver.

“The traffic offender that the Corps Marshall was attending to sustained serious injuries but later died in the hospital where he was rushed to for medical treatment.

Also Read:

.INC condoles families of 7 wedding guests who died on road accident

” Two other vehicles parked by the roadside were crushed by the driver who was on high-speed.

A signal by the Corridor Commander, Sagamu-Benin Corridor, DCC Lasisi L Ogundele, said that Jimoh was on patrol duty led by ARC TT Bashir when the ugly incident occurred.

Ogundele added that Jimoh was knocked down by a driver after Ajebandele Bridge before the military checkpoint on the inward Benin section of the expressway.

According to him, the victim was attending to a suspected traffic offender with vehicle details; Ash Toyota Previa with registration number, SMK-687GG, when the driver of a White Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number, NEM-618AA lost control of his vehicle as a result of a brake failure and killed him.

“Two other vehicles hit by the driver include a Green Toyota Picnic marked GKB-367XA and Ash Opel Zafira marked AAB-293AM.

The commander said that ” The marshal got seriously injured and lost his life on their way to the hospital while the suspected traffic offender who also sustained serious injury was rushed to Glory field Hospital, Ajebandele and subsequently taken to General Hospital Ore, where he also lost his life.

Both victims according to vanguard’s findings have been deposited at Opeyemi Mortuary, Ore.

Vanguard News Nigeria