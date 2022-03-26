By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Privatization of the water sector would further escalate non-access to water, some groups insist.

Rather than privatize, the government at all levels has been urged to declare a state of emergency in the sector and ensure affordable and potable water to citizens.

These were the views of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA while commemorating the World Water day 2022 at the 6th Quadriennial National Delegates Conference of AUPCTRE held in Jos, Plateau State.

This is even as the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who spoke at the event urged Nigerian workers to rethink their engagement with the development and governance process in a democratic dispensation, maintaining that workers whose lives are being shaped by politicians must have interest in politics.

Wabba who was represented by Comrade Emmanuel Ogbuawaja noted, “We understand that the task of voting out the current politicians would not be easy but we must organize ourselves around electoral law and electoral support institutions.

“We demand absolute respect for our electoral law by all stakeholders, particularly political parties and politicians. Given the recent Electoral Act amendment which accommodates electronic accreditation, the transmission of results, and a coalition of results, we expect minimal human interference in our electoral management. Workers should maintain oversight vigilance on the implementation and provide feedback for process audits.

“The NLC has concluded a plan to set up a 2023 General Election Situation Room. We would provide our feelings, with election guidance, policy, and direction.”

Earlier, the National President of AUPCTRE, Comrade Benjamin Anthony called for the establishment of an Electoral Crime Commission to prosecute those who committed electoral crimes like election rigging, electoral violence, and subversion of the will of the electorates.

Anthony in his remark also made mention of what he called, an anti-people water policy, stating he and the Executive Director of CAPPA, Comrade Akinbode Oluwafemi have been at the forefront of anti-water privatization struggles in Lagos, Plateau, Bauchi, and the entire 36 states of the federation.

The rejection of the Nigeria water policy comes as experience has shown that privatization has not increased universal access and has not made water portable nor affordable, lamenting the quest by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to foist the National water resources bill on Nigerians despite popular opposition.

He said, “We have spoken out against this desperation which we see in the Federal Government to open our water resources to profit-only entities. We have stalled the progress of the bill this far, but there are feelers that its promoters are not ready to give up, we will not also give up.”

Anthony and Oluwafemi want the National Assembly to convene an emergency session on water crises with the view to initiate the process for a truly Nigeria National water resources bill with input from Nigerians and involvement of the Nigerian people from the beginning of the process through when it becomes law and further urged Plateau, Bauchi, Lagos and all the states of the Federation to jettison their planned public-private partnership (PPP) and other forms of privatization.

However, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong commended AUPCTRE for its timely and effective interventions on many issues, saying the union has been successful in safeguarding the interests of vulnerable sections of members of the society.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Sonni Tyoden, he added that they are aware that AUPCTRE plays a key role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria and a leading part of Nigeria’s society as the union is a leading voice for workers in Nigeria and assured that “the State Government will continue to support their valiant efforts to protect the interests of working people, their families, and communities.”

Meanwhile, AUPCTRE, at the event, presented an award of excellence to the Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, for his commitment to staff welfare and dedication to the improvement of working conditions of the ITF workforce.

AUPCTRE’s Comrade Anthony cited the training of thousands of Nigerians by the ITF under the leadership of Sir Ari as another reason he was considered for the award.

Reacting, ITF’s Director of Administration and Human Resource Department, Mr. Tajudeen Ishola who received the award on behalf of the DG, expressed gratitude to the union for finding him worthy of such recognition and dedicated the award to “the hardworking staff of the ITF for aligning with the vision of the ITF management and working towards the realization of the corporate goals of the ITF.”

He pledged to continue to operate an open-door policy and ensure vibrant unionism in the system, as according to him, “an organization that is unionized is more likely to achieve its corporate goals than one that is not.”

Other award recipients were Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, that of Katsina, Aminu Masari, that of Borno, Professor Babagana Zulum, the MD/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and the DG of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.