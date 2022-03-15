By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, (FIPMD), yesterday stated that the attack on the personality of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was because of the former’s achievements and rising political profile in the country.

Wike, in a viral video, was quoted as saying that he, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were the masterminds of the Abuja High Court judgment on Governor David Umahi’s defection to All Progressives Congress, APC.

Disclosing this in a statement, Nwaze added that “we like to place it on record that Ebonyi State is not in the same geopolitical Zone with Rivers State and so nothing would have prompted Nyesom Wike to make such unguarded comment about Governor Umahi if he is not a cheeky hatchet job-man.”

The statement read in part: “Not much surprised at the comment though, we would have ignored it as one of his blubberings but it has become imperative we make a few annotations for clarity.

“Wike from the statement has taken responsibility for the pronouncement of the Federal High Court, thus requiring that he explains to Nigerians how he now calls the shots in the Nation’s Judiciary without being a Judge.

“It is on record that Governor Umahi since the legal battle started has conducted himself properly by filing an appeal in a Court of Superior records and did not resort to horse-trading like his counterpart, Nyesom Wike who speaks as if he has the Nigeria Judiciary in his armpit, which is impossible.

“We are however not unaware that the envy of Nyesom Wike is the earth-shattering accomplishments of the Governor Umahi led administration in Ebonyi State which include but are not limited to over seventeen twin flyovers, State of the art King David University of Medical Sciences, the best of its kind in Africa, the shopping mall, the best International Airport in Nigeria, payment of civil servants, massive empowerment of the youths, widows, clergy and so much more.

“While not joining issues with the Governor, we would like to remind Wike that hence he riggled himself out of the 2015 Appeal Court ruling dismissing him as Governor of Rivers State, Governor Umahi would come out of his current legal issues stronger and unscathed while still proceeding on his presidential ambition gallantly.

“Not minding his looney voice, we want to emphasize that Governor Umahi and Ebonyians have absolute confidence in the Nigeria Judiciary to carry out an unbiased adjudication which would open a new vista of precedence in justice dispensation in Nigeria.

“We urge Ebonyians and supporters of Governor David Nweze Umahi across the Country and beyond to remain peaceful and resolute lest the likes of Wike and other political desperados score a cheap political point by the reason of their conduct at a time like this.

“We also enjoin Ebonyi citizens and the reading public to disregard the hapless surmise of a man reputed for orchestration of unhealthy and brutish governance under a Democracy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria