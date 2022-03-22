By Chinonso Alozie

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has described as an evil act the last Saturday attack by unknown gunmen on the house of the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, at Awo-Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state.

Kanu said this to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday through his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after their visit to the DSS, facility in Abuja, where Kanu condemned the attack on Obiozor’s house in Oru East LGA.

He said Obiozor was at the front line of the struggle to release him (Kanu) from the detention facility of the DSS, however, he urged the authorities to go after those behind the attacks and fish them out.

According to the IPOB leader, “We visited Onyendu who is in the custody of the Department of Security Services, Abuja. Our interaction with him was quite fruitful and ended on a positive note. Our discussion centred on two main things, namely, the frivolous criminal proceedings pending against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the criminal destruction of the country home of Prof George Obiozor.

“Onyendu remains firm and resolute in his convictions that his present experience is part of the sacrifice he is bound to make for the actualisation of his dream for the emancipation of UMUCHINEKE.

“He re-affirms the confidence he reposes in the legal team defending him at the Federal High Court, Abuja, ably led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and prays that the Ruling that would be delivered on the 8th of April, 2022, on the Notice of Preliminary Objection, would end in his favour.

“Onyendu also took some time to express his anger and grave disapproval of the heinous act of destruction of the country home of the elder statesman and President General of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Prof George Obiozor.

“He describes the said destruction as cowardly and barbaric and condemns it in very strong terms. He further describes it as uncharitable, noting that the said elder statesman has been in the vanguard of behind-the-scene endeavours, discussions and negotiations, all aimed at exploring and implementing the option of a political solution, as a parallel way of ending the prevailing state of affairs.

“The perpetrators of the heinous act shall not be forgiven and went ahead to direct that all persons who were in any way involved in committing the dastardly act to be fished out forthwith.

“He reminds Umuchineke to be eternally conscious of several atrocities committed on our land by strangers whose primary objective is to destroy and plunder our land and then turn around to falsely accuse our people. He further notes that Prof Obiozor has been a commendable ally since his incarceration in June 2021, and made the point that he is not an enemy of Umuchineke.”

“That being so, the elder statesman should be protected and encouraged for speaking up against the several multifaceted ills meted out both to him and Umuchineke as a whole. He further notes that the elder statesman has been instrumental in the regular presence that members of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo have shown in all the court appearances of Onyendu.

“This socio-cultural group has steadfastly and consistently made a legal representation in the criminal proceedings pending against Onyendu at the Federal High Court Abuja. Onyendu remains appreciative and eternally grateful to that body for this commendable gesture.

“Further, Onyendu points out that it was at the instance of Prof George Obiozor that a delegation of Igbo elders, led by a former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, consistently showed visible presence in all his appearances in court and has gone ahead on several occasions to attempt to visit him at the DSS headquarters,” he said.

