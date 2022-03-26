By Moses Nosike

Leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firm, Chain Reactions Nigeria, will unveil its new positioning, mark its 15th anniversary and celebrate its past accomplishments on Wednesday, March 30.

The three-in-one event tagged ‘Ara Unstripped’ will hold at Radisson Blu, Isaac John Street, G.R.A. Ikeja, by 3:00 pm and feature captains of industries, business leaders and top government personalities.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the special guest of honour while Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will chair the occasion.

‘Ara Unstripped’ will feature the maiden edition of Innovation and Tech Trends Summit (ITTS), a Chain Reactions Nigeria proprietary initiative exploring technology and innovation trends and their impact on businesses and lifestyles.

Chain Reactions Nigeria will also officially announce new developments within its operations at the event where eminent industry thought leaders across

E-commerce, Online Payments, Government, Entertainment and lifestyle will discuss “Enablers for living and winning in a disrupted world” during the ITTS session.

Commenting on the celebrations, which also includes the launch of a news website, Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, described the event as an attestation to the dynamism of the organisation’s business culture.

“We are an agile, visionary and radically different business. Our quest for further differentiation has led us to the new path we intend to unveil. Our path will also help government and businesses chart new ways of communicating and engaging with different demographics. It will bring more profit to businesses and peace to society. We are pivoting to a new business model that all our stakeholders will find beneficial,” he said.

‘Ara Unstripped’ is a hybrid event that will command befitting media and stakeholders’ presence as a trailblazing and much-needed initiative in Nigeria’s marketing communications industry.