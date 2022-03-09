ASUU strike

By Adeola Badru

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), today charged Nigerians to rise to the occasion and join hands to stop the elected leaders bent on destroying public universities and squandering Nigeria’s wealth.

This also came as the academic union called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the poor condition of public universities in order to rescue the sector from outright collapse.

The University of Ibadan Chairperson of ASUU, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, stated this Wednesday, during a press conference held at the Large Lecture Theatre, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.

The press briefing, which was centred on the current four-week roll-over total strike declared by the National Executive Council (NEC) is titled: “A Call to Rescue Our Public Universities From Total Collapse”.

ASUU lamented that the government has shown that the interest of the people is not as important as theirs.

“If Nigeria Labour Congress has been asked to call ASUU to order, who else apart from Nigerian people do the Union ask to call the government officials to order? They have made a mess of the long-standing tradition of committee system.

They have turned committee formation to finding jobs for political jobbers who submit their reports that will not be implemented by the government that appointed them. It has become so bad that the country is put on auto-run without respect for those they even employ to work for them.

“It is never too late for the government to make it an urgent point of duty to solve the problem of university education and not to think that it will just pass away. It will be getting worse if nothing is done. Problems do not get solved by propaganda, falsehood and deceit.”

“Government should face the reality and declare a state of emergency on poor condition of public universities in Nigeria and give it what is due to it. Government should stop this isolationism and embrace holistic solution to public university education.”

“Let us stop portraying students’ interests as different from those of their teachers and parents.”

“It is obvious by veritable evidence that the current political leaders and administration in Nigeria are paying lip service to public education, nay, the welfare of the common people and workers.”

“Must we as Nigerians fold our arms and keep mute while a few elected leaders, fueled by mundane inordinate ambitions squander our commonwealth on frivolities?”

“If we do nothing and continue on this trajectory, there obviously would be no end to the perpetual misery in our public universities,” the union warned.

Vanguard News Nigeria