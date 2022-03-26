Prof. Grace Alele-Williams

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (UNIBEN) branch, on Saturday described the demise of Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, the first female Vice-Chancellor in Nigeria as saddening.

Dr Ray Chikogu, UNIBEN chairman of the ASUU, said this while reacting to the death of Alele-Williams in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alele-Williams, the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, died on Friday, March 25, at the age of 89.

The ASUU chairman prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Chikogu told NAN that the late former vice-chancellor was at the helm of affairs of the institution at the time that it was clearly in need of a direction and strong leadership, which he said she provided.

“She was an icon in the University of Benin and we missed her greatly.

“The University of Benin misses her because of the remarkable landmarks she left in the university in terms of good infrastructure and human development.

“She left an indelible footprint and we are hoping that God will give her immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss, and hope that God will grant her eternal repose,” the ASUU leader said.

Vanguard News Nigeria