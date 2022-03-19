By Emmanuel Okogba

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal narrowly edged Aston Villa on Saturday to get back on winning ways after Wednesday’s loss to Liverpool.

Arsenal showed they needed the victory more when a spell of possession was rewarded on half hour mark. A quickly taken free-kick by Saka was poorly dealt with by the Villa defenced which availed the England winger an opportunity to slot it past Emiliano Martinez in goal.

The goal was Arsenal’s 2,000th goal Premier League goal – a milestone only Manchester United and Liverpool have attained.

Villa closest opportunity came in 68th minutes, when Ollie Watkins’ shot deflected off Kieran Tierney and hit the near post.

The victory take Arsenal four points above United and strengthens their grip on the 4th place with a game in hand.

A hip injury suffered by Aaron Ramsdale meant that Bernd Leno got his first Premier League start in six months.

Vanguard News Nigeria