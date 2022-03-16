By Emmanuel Okogba
Arsenal and Liverpool have it all to play for on Wednesday with Champions League qualification and the league title at stake for both teams.
A win for Liverpool puts them within a point of leaders Manchester City with less than than ten games to go in this league season. Arsenal currently fourth will consolidate their position with a win with three games less than fifth place Man United and a point more.
Arsenal are on a five-match winning run and have improved tremendously under Mikel Arteta who hopes to return the London side to the summit of European football.
Liverpool has not lost a league game this year and Klopp’s charges have Crystal Palace to thank for blowing the title race open after holding City to a surprising goalless draw on Monday.
Liverpool put four unreplied goals past Arsenal when they met in the reverse fixture last November.
Starting XI
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale (GK)
Kieran Tierney
Benjamin White
Gabriel Magalhaes
Cedric Soares
Thomas Partey
Bukayo Saka
Martin Odegaard
Granit Xhaka
Gabriel Martinelli
Alexandre Lacazette (C)
Liverpool
Alisson (GK)
Virgil Van Dijk
Andrew Robertson
Joel Matip
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Thiago
Jordan Henderson (C)
Sadio Mane
Diogo Jota
Luis Diaz