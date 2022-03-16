By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal and Liverpool have it all to play for on Wednesday with Champions League qualification and the league title at stake for both teams.

A win for Liverpool puts them within a point of leaders Manchester City with less than than ten games to go in this league season. Arsenal currently fourth will consolidate their position with a win with three games less than fifth place Man United and a point more.

Arsenal are on a five-match winning run and have improved tremendously under Mikel Arteta who hopes to return the London side to the summit of European football.

Liverpool has not lost a league game this year and Klopp’s charges have Crystal Palace to thank for blowing the title race open after holding City to a surprising goalless draw on Monday.

Liverpool put four unreplied goals past Arsenal when they met in the reverse fixture last November.

Starting XI

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale (GK)

Kieran Tierney

Benjamin White

Gabriel Magalhaes

Cedric Soares

Thomas Partey

Bukayo Saka

Martin Odegaard

Granit Xhaka

Gabriel Martinelli

Alexandre Lacazette (C)

Liverpool

Alisson (GK)

Virgil Van Dijk

Andrew Robertson

Joel Matip

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabinho

Thiago

Jordan Henderson (C)

Sadio Mane

Diogo Jota

Luis Diaz