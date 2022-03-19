Governor Willie Obiano

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Douglas Pepe has described the arrest of the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Willie Obiano as a political intimidation.

He said the arrest of the former Governor should serve as a warning signal to serving Governors on the platform of other political parties other than the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, that same fate might befall them.

Mr. Pepe who spoke to Vanguard in Makurdi, argued that the former Governor would have been dragged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal while he was serving as a Governor if he had issues of financial infraction rather than pounce on him like a common criminal at the end of his tenure.

He said: “As Governor Willie Obiano had immunity against civil and other kind of court cases but he did not have immunity against being charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“He could have been taken before the code of conduct tribunal for the violation of his oath of office. So for things like embezzlement, code of conduct could have caught up with him but it is not being done.

“So Why was the government quiet about that and waited till the day he handed over only to pounced on him using the EFCC.

“This is setting a bad precedence especially for Governors who are not of the ruling party. The fact that the man is from another party other than the ruling party suggests that it is a kind of political threat.

“It is a threat to other governors who are not from the ruling party, the same thing can happen to them. It is telling them that if you are not careful, the day you step out we are waiting for you here.

“It is a political intimation, but we will wait and see if anything will come out of those allegations.

“But for now, to me since there are no facts of any embezzlement that have been placed before the public, and no case has been charged to court, I believe it is a political intimidation and nothing more.”

