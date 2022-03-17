By Ogalah Ibrahim

Troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army will be conducting a shooting exercise on Friday 18, March 2022 at the 35 Battalion Range, located in Natsinta village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, of the 17 Brigade, Lieutenant Sinivie Tamuno disclosed this in a press statement he sent to VANGUARD.

Lt. Tamuno said the training exercise will involve firing of live ammunitions and adequate safety measures and precautions will be put in place to ensure a hitch free exercise.

However, he warned residents of Natsinta village, cattle rearers and farmers to please stay away from the range area during the period of the exercise.

He equally urged the general public not to panic on sighting troop’s movements and hearing sound of gunfire at the range area during the period.

According to Tamuno, “the exercise is part of the annual routine training activities of the the Nigerian Army usually conducted across Formations and Units to ensure proficiency and productivity amongst personnel.”