The Nigerian Army on Friday confirmed the arrest of a soldier for alleged killing of seven civilians, including a three-year-old girl in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

Col. Obinna Azuikpe, Intelligence Coordinator, Theatre Command of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), disclosed this while briefing journalists on the military’s operations in the North-East.

Azuikpe said that about 16 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred on Tuesday in Mafa market.

He said that the injured victims had been hospitalised, while the ”shooter” arrested by the military police.

He said that other incidents involving two policemen killing soldiers were separately recorded in Maiduguri.

Azuikpe attributed the incidents to ” post-traumatic stress disorder and drug abuse.”

The coordinator said the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa had ensured that troops maintained discipline in all parts of the theatre of operation.

According to him, the Theatre Commander has set up a joint committee to review the existing codes of conduct in the operations.

He reiterated the commitment of military authorities towards improving the welfare of the troops.

“This included ensuring that soldiers don’t stay more than three months without given permission to go and see their families.

”We have noticed that soldiers usually misbehave when you keep them for long.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has also introduced Welfare Flight scheme for the troops where every two weeks, soldiers who traveled as far as the eastern parts of the country would be supported to travel to their various destinations.”

