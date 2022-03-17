As all successful athletes instinctively know, winning isn’t just about how fast, strong, or skillful you are; it’s about how much failure and setbacks you can take on the road to glory, without throwing in the towel or giving up at the first hurdle.

What applies to the world of sport applies equally to the rest of the world. Perseverance and finding the inner strength to keep going when all seems lost is how true winners are born. Just ask e-commerce entrepreneur Arman Arzumanyan.

“It’s scarce to be successful at your first venture,” explained Arman Arzumanyan,” adding, “In fact, I would say, prepare to fail and fail big if you want to make your mark in any field. The trick is not to get disheartened. Getting knocked back and knocked down is part and parcel of getting where you want to be in life. The important thing to remember is never quit and never give up.

Pick yourself up, dust yourself down, and go again. Learn from your mistakes. Remember, failure is like everything else; it’s a matter of perspective. Don’t view it as a result of your failings, but as a valuable learning curve you can use to rebuild and strengthen your resolve never to give up.”

As someone who has experienced his share of failures, Arman Arzumanyan speaks from the heart when it comes to the importance of not giving up. The 20-year-old from Los Angeles was a big video games addict growing up and tried his hand at turning his hobby into a successful business via YouTube. Despite his best efforts, he never got the big break he was looking for.

However, instead of letting it dissuade him in his mission to be his own boss and successful on his own terms, Arman Arzumanyan took stock of the situation and adapted his efforts. He is now a successful crypto-trader and runs his own e-commerce business with big plans for the future.

Arman Arzumanyan explained, “I’ve experienced first-hand the true benefit of never giving up. You could say my motto is ‘no retreat, no surrender, and no regrets.’ It’s stood me in good stead to date, and I don’t plan to change my approach anytime soon.”