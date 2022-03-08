Arewa people’s Assembly

The Governorship aspiration of Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno has continued to enjoy widespread support, as the Arewa People’s Assembly, a sociocultural organisation for northerners in Akwa Ibom State, Tuesday unanimously endorsed him as their sole candidate.

The chairman of the Arewa People’s Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbole, in a meeting held at Samlaw Hotel at Uyo, said the Assembly’s decision to adopt Pastor Eno as their sole candidate ahead of the forthcoming elections was informed by his antecedence as a successful businessman.

“It is not the Campaign organization that asked us to gather here but on our own accord, as a community, we have come together, we have been part of the political revolution in Akwa Ibom State”

“We know him as someone that has created jobs through his private enterprise, we know that he is coming with an Economic blueprint to change the Economic Sphere of the state”, he added

The chairman of the Arewa People’s Assembly who is also a Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on project monitoring, while commending Governor Udom Emmanuel for changing the narrative of Governance in the state, affirmed the readiness of the Assembly to sensitize the people on the need to Consolidate on the Completion/Succession agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“This is the first time in the history of this state that we have a non-indigene as an aide to the Governor and we do not take it for granted. We know that business can only thrive in an environment of peace, especially those of us coming from the North, we have experienced what it means to live in an environment where there is no peace”

“The political awareness of the average person is second to none. I stand here today as a surety to tell you there will be a block vote to deliver Pastor Umo Eno to sustain and build on the legacy of the already existing strides”

He further said, “We know we are not part of the delegates that would be in the primary elections but our role is to sensitize our people”

“As of 2019, Our numerical strength registered is 15,000 with PVC and because of the peace and development there has been an influx of our people into the state to do business here.”

Responding, the Governorship Hopeful, Pastor Umo Eno, represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Otuekong Raphael Bassey thanked Arewa People’s Assembly for their show of love and support Urging them to continue maintaining the peace existing in the state.

In her message, the Chairlady of the Arewa People’s Assembly, Hajia Falilat Mohammed reaffirmed the support of the association to the Governorship aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of a Cow gift by the Sarkin Hausa and Chairman Akwa Ibom State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki