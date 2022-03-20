The United Nature International Peace official partner of United Nations for mission and vision of Sustainable Development Goals partnership platforms in collaboration with various global organizations has recognized the efforts of UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu by present him global award as ”Tiger of the Year” according to the United Nature International Peace official partner of United Nations.

While receiving the certificate, he stressed that he dedicates the honour to his family and the various organizations which he is privileged to serve as a principal officer worldwide, he also expressed willingness to continue his commitment in achieving the tripartite mandate of his other organizations worldwide viz teaching, research and community service.