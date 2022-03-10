By Sam Eyoboka

THE newly appointed Archbishop of Owerri, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, has been elected the new President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, taking over from Most Reverend Augustine Obiora Akubeze whose four year tenure just ended.

To assist Archbishop Ugorji as the Vice President is Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Archdiocese. The new CBCN Secretary is Bishop Donatus Ogun, OSA, of Uromi Diocese, while Bishop Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo of Abeokuta Diocese is the Assistant Secretary.

READ ALSO: Pope appoints Ugorji as Archbishop of Owerri

Besides the principal officers, other Bishops were also elected to oversee various departments and units of the Catholic Secretariat.

The new officers will lead the Conference for the next four years.