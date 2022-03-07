President Muhammadu Buhari

By Onozure Dania

Following the appointments into the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, a lawyer has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to court, asking the court to restrain him from giving effects to the appointments of Executive Commissioners and Directors of the agencies.

Other respondents in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Minister of Petroleum Resources, NUPRC and NMDPRA.

The plaintiff, Francis Mgbo, who had obtained an order to apply for judicial review of the said appointments into the agencies, is praying the court to compel NUPRC and NMDPRA to produce before the court, all information the claimant/applicant requested from them via his written letters of request dated December 2, 2021, and pursuant to sections 2(2)(3) and 5 of the Freedom of Information Act and Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, after granting the order to apply for judicial review, adjourned further hearing in the matter to March 31, 2022.

The plaintiff alleged that the persons so appointed as Executive Commissioners and Directors of the two agencies were either barred by conflict of interest, being political stooges, lacking in cognate experience as required by law and being above 60 years, already pensioners and at the same time receiving monthly emoluments from the agencies.

