Applatch Inc is a tech company with the main purpose of ensuring millions of people globally are living a productive life with sound mental health. Which is why it was imperative for the organisation to support the event by Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) focused on how young people can maintain a sound mental health.

This event was themed ‘Fire Side Chat With Kayvee’. Kayvee was on the 2021 Big Brother Naija TV show and he had to voluntarily exit the reality TV show due to matters concerning his mental health.

Applatch believes the audience will learn from his experience through his mental health journey which is why the CEO and founder of Applatch Inc Samson Opaleye along side the co-founders ; Mallick Bolakale – Legal & compliance, and Adekunle Adigun – CTO decided it is was a perfect event to collaborate with.

Nomophobia ”NO MObile PHOne phoBIA” is a 21st-century term for a psychological condition when you have a fear of not being able to use your cell phone or other smart device.

It is almost impossible for millennials and Gen Z to focus on work or study without feeling the urge of wanting to be connected to their smartphones, which often is a distraction triggered by social media. This distraction is an unconscious addiction to smartphones which eats into hours that could have turned out to be productive.

The world is going through an intense phase of smartphone addiction which grew rapidly since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents are also going through difficult times trying to get their children to spend less time on their smartphones.

Excessive smartphone usage has been associated with physical and mental health problems. As time duration of smartphone usage increases, the risk of experiencing depressive symptoms, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempt tends to increase.

The psychopathological model suggests that neurotransmitters related with addiction are also involved in the development of depression. A south korean psychiatrist mentioned that obsessive usage of smartphones can weaken the front lobe of the brain. The symptoms of a weak front lobe are depression and anxiety and it becomes harder to control impulses or anger.

The commonness of depressive disorders in adolescence has been reported to be between 15% and 20%.

Teens who spend five or more hours a day on electronic devices are 71% more likely to exhibit suicide risk factors.

Nigeria has the highest addiction rate in Africa, An average Nigerian spends 3hrs and 42 mins on social media every day.

There is currently no talkability around smartphone addiction awareness in Africa. An average youth in Africa lives through this addiction everyday without being aware of the mental consequences.

Which is why Applatch is currently building a community of individuals who are willing to get more productive with a sound mental health. Join the growing community via www.applatch.com for an effective experience on how to improve your mental health.

Samson Opaleye who is the founder / CEO of Applatch Inc and Mallick Bolakale the co-founder who was present at the event mentioned that Applatch Inc as an organisation will continue to support the mental awareness movement in Africa and outside the continent geared towards ensuring youths are living with sound mental health. Also MI Abaga, Arin of Big brother, Ayodeji Osowobi, Dr Gbonjubola Babalola Abiri amongst others were present at the event.