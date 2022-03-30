



By Rosemary Iwunze

In the wake of the fire incident at the Apongbon market in Lagos where valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has called on corporate bodies and the governments to prioritise insurance in the protection of assets.



In a sympathy letter to the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, President of the NCRIB, Mr. Rotimi Edu, said: “The fire disaster speaks to the need for government to accelerate sanitary initiatives, especially in vulnerable areas of the state, and embark on more aggressive public campaigns on how the citizens could become more responsible for their assets and those of the government.

“Once again, this underscores the critical place of insurance in risk mitigation, particularly in the protection of assets of the lowly in market places.”

Edu said that the Council was pained by the avoidable disaster, especially at a time when the state government was deploying all strategies toward protecting lives and properties of Lagosians.



“With this, government should turn more attention on insurance of markets across the country, in order to provide safety and succour to the victims in the event of the aftermath of losses to human and material assets as this case in point.”