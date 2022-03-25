The All Progressive Congress, APC, has launched #APCNationalConvention as hashtag for its national convention slated for tomorrow, Saturday, March 26, noting that the social media will expand reach.

The party’s Media and Publicity Committee made the revelation in a statement today.

APC, in the statement, said it was ready to host the biggest party convention in Africa, which was why it was unveiling the official hashtag — #APCNationalConvention.

They also wanted to reiterate that the party was united and ready to deliver on the mandates that got it elected into office by millions of Nigerians.

“We all know the functionality of the social media in expanding and amplifying communications.

“This is why we are launching the hashtag to push home our message on the importance of the convention to the global online audience.

“The chosen hashtag is #APCNationalConvention, and we adopted this to solidify our narrative that we are united party men and women with one aim, which is to have one of the best party conventions ever seen in this country.

“The hashtag, #APCNationalConvention is to announce the upcoming convention of the largest party in Africa, which is holding on March 26 (tomorrow) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“Party delegates to the convention will be drawn from across the 36 States and FCT, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), media, civil societies, as observers to the convention,” the statement read.

Vanguard News