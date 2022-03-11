Urges new chairmen to be magnanimous in victory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Young Professionals Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed their unalloyed support to the current leadership of the party led by Niger State Governor Sani Bello and their absolute confidence in the party’s ability to resolve any differences within the internal democratic machinery

The council also, urged all the newly elected state chairmen of the party to be magnanimous in victory.

The group, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Seyi Bamgbade and National Secretary, Fatai Abiodun, charged the chairmen sworn in by the acting APC Chairman, Bello to rise to the occasion by promptly mending broken walls and building collapsed bridges for the greater good of the party in their respective domains.

While calling on aggrieved members to give peace a chance, the support group expressed their unalloyed support to the current leadership of the party led by Governor Sani Bello and their absolute confidence in the party’s ability to resolve any differences within the internal democratic machinery embedded in the party’s constitution and the extant laws.

The group urged all party stakeholders, leaders, and members to continue to work for peace and the progress of the party for the greater good of the country.

According to the statement, ‘’APC- Young Professionals Council, is the party’s support group founded solely to help in strengthening the party by guiding and providing professional solutions to the challenges facing the nation and to promote progressive agenda of the party and Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari. We will continue to toe the part of peace and reconciliation.

“All the party faithful should see everyone that contested as a winner.’

“We urge the newly-elected executives to ensure a reconciliatory process. We cannot rule out the fact that some members would be aggrieved for one or more reasons, we must remain as one united family, be focused on delivering unprecedented progress and development to our party as we face the opposition in 2023,” they said.