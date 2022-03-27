



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) party will grow stronger and more united with the emergence of its new chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

Lalong stated this in his congratulatory message to Adamu, conveyed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

Lalong who is also the chairman of the venue/site servicing committee at the just concluded APC convention, said the party had proved all skeptics wrong by the success of the event.

“Sen. Abdullahi Adamu brings into the job a basket full of vast political experience spanning many decades that will be very instrumental in stabilising the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“With his experience, connections and ability to bring members together, our party will grow more united and stronger, especially with robust reconciliation which the newly elected chairman had started alongside other stakeholders of the party before the convention,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the new APC leadership led by Adamu had put the party in a good position to continue to provide leadership to Nigeria in the years to come.

The governor said thst Adamu would give the necessary direction and impetus to all organs and members of the party to play their roles in strategising for the next phase of the party’s development strides.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria