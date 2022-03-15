.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is to train 250 youths as ushers and protocol officers for its forthcoming National Convention slated for March 26.

Gov. Umar Ganduje of Kano State, who is also the chairman of the APC Sub Committee on Protocol, announced this while speaking with newsmen at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

The governor who said preparing for the national convention was in top gear, said the date was sacrosanct.

“We are preparing for the convention, apart from the selection of about 250 able young men and women, they will be undergoing training after which they will proceed to the Eagle Square venue of the convention.

“I will be there myself with other members of the protocol subcommittee.

“You know there will be many dignitaries; legislators, governors, the President and the Vice President, even ministers who will be there as observers.

“The convention will be a gathering of who is who, not only in the APC but in government,” Ganduje said.

He said the protocols and ushers were being trained to give the best services, befitting to the APC at the convention.

Speaking on the court order restricting the conduct of the convention, Ganduje said there was no need for worries.

“I have no fears, our convention will hold, don’t worry, we are equal to the task. We are the biggest party in Africa and we have the experience to handle situations.

“We are organising the convention, selection and consensus is taking place and we believe we will give you the best,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new national executives are expected to emerge at the party’s convention to manage its affairs.

The party’s affairs are presently being managed by the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

Vanguard News Nigeria