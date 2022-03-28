By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy and House of Representatives aspirant, Kehinde Bamigbetan has proposed contracting primaries to election firms as the best solution to resolve the crisis plaguing the party system.

Speaking on internal party democracy at an interactive session convened by the Centre for Constitutionalism and Demilitarisation held at the International Press Centre, Ogba, Ikeja, Recently, Bamigbetan who is aspiring to represent Oshodi-Isolo II said, since no party member can be disinterested in the outcome of the primaries, “it is very difficult to achieve transparency in primaries organised by parties.”

According to him; “Imagine if our inter-party elections were organised by a committee of all the parties, what result would you expect? The same rationale for the establishment of an independent electoral commission to handle inter-party polls applies to the need for an independent arbiter in intra-party polls.”

Bamigbetan stressed that by composition, parties are agglomeration of various groups and tendencies which agree on the cardinal objectives of the party manifesto but disagree on tactics and strategies for implementing party programmes.

“These are the groups and tendencies which struggle to take over the machinery of the party during congresses, conventions and represent the party in government during primaries.”

He said since politics is about the protection and propagation of interests, “it is naive and unscientific to expect party members appointed to organise primaries to suspend their interest while carrying out the task.”

Bamigbetan said the situation explained the high rate of litigation following primaries adding that was why officials recommended consensus that reflects the balance of power among contending groups.

He said consensus has serious limitations for internal party democracy because it favours the powerful groups and marginalises the weak.

“Consensus has the tendency to promote oligarchy in the party structure, stifle the process for mass participation and lead to lethargy.

“The option of contracting primaries to election companies resolves the contradictions as the firms, which would be registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, would be bound by several conditions which compel transparency and mass participation,” Bamigbetan stated.

He therefore, said a bill seeking to actualize the proposal would be one of his initiatives if elected a member of the House of Representatives.