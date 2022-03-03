.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state, Anthony Iroegbu, on Thursday called on the National leadership of the APC, to further narrow down the APC, presidential ticket, to the South-East region in order to douse the tension of agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Iroegbu made this known to newsmen in Owerri while commending the APC, for zoning its presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

The APC chieftain said zoning it to the South East, would achieve equity and justice in the country.

According to Iroegbu, “Let me start with commending the APC led Federal Government for zoning its 2023 presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria. The move is a welcome development.

“At the same time, we appealed with the party to zero their presidency to the South East, doing so would to a reasonable extent douse the tension as well as ongoing agitation for a sovereign state by the members of the IPOB.

“We were elated when I heard that APC has zoned 2023 presidency to South, this implies that the party has the interest of the country at heart, particularly the issue of equity and justice. And importantly, the new Electoral Act signed into law by the President, will also go a long way in bringing sanity into Nigeria’s future elections.”

Adding that, “The new Electoral laws, done under the APC led Government has also shown that it has the interest of the nation at heart, this will go a long way in shaping and sanitising future elections and changed the perception of the people particularly the Southerners over the party.”

