By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AHEAD of the 2023 All Progressives Congress,APC primaries, former governorship candidate in Imo State,Uche Nwosu, has tasked the new leadership of the party to quickly harmonize all factions across the states.

Nwosu, who hailed the new national officers of the party,led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu,as national chairman, advised the new leadership against working with factions.

He said,the leadership should rather ensure that factions that broke out ahead of convention was genuinely reconciled.

According to him, the next phase of the electoral process, which is the election of candidates through party primaries, is more delicate than electing the party leadership in a convention.

“Harmonization is the key, I think what the new leadership under Senator Abdullahi Adamu should do is to first reconcile all the factions in the different states after that we know that we have a united APC in various state and then we can move into 2023 process for the general election which include sale and buying of nomination forms and primaries, the most important thing is reconciliation.

“Also I want the new leadership to avoid pitching their tent in one particular camp, harmonization is key, wherever they have Court cases or Court judgment, the judgment should be obeyed and if the different factions want to settle out of Court that will be better for us, then you divide the structure and we have a better and united APC but once they don’t do this reconciliation and we go to primaries and remember you cannot compare Presidential, House of Assembly or Senatorial primaries to national convention , in fact because electing leaders of the party is not the same thing as electing candidates, especially the Presidential candidate. I think they have a serious task but I trust Abdullahi Adamu, he will do justice to that”.

On the ability of the new APC leadership to meet the yearnings of party members, Nwosu expressed confidence that Adamu has what it takes to deliver.

He said, “Senator Abdulahhi Adamu is a no-nonsense person right from when he was a minister to when he was a governor, he is not a man that somebody will hijack or as governor you can convince him on why you should have the structure in your state all to yourself, meanwhile there are other leaders, Abdullahi Adamu, I believe is a man of integrity who won’t be sentimental in resolving political issues, the best they can do is to go into reconciliation and after that we can have a united APC”.

Speaking on the crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party, Nwosu said,”the best that will happen between governor Hope Uzodinma’s camp and Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s camp, which is where I belong and that of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, is harmonization and reconciliation.”

Açcording to him,”if they miss this opportunity, it is going to be a serious issue in Imo State in 2023 because all these groups will be divided.”

“In issue of election you can’t say one person does not matter, you remember what happened in Anambra State governorship election, even one vote was important, so one vote from Okorocha or Ararume or Uzodinma is important to win election, what we’re talking about is winning election, the issue of fight, fight, fight should be over,

“I think Governor Hope Uzodinma should extend the hand of brotherhood to Okorocha and Ararume because peace is not to go to a national television to say you’re at peace with your brother when can’t see your brother, so we have to make it real and something that will work and not just media statements to make people think there is peace. As far as we are