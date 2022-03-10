A Group under the auspices of Concerned Youth Groups Across Northern Nigeria has called on party members to ensure that North-West Zonal Youth Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Sadiq Fakai is elected into National Working Committee,NWC.

They particularly urged APC members in the North-West to support the aspiration of Fakai.

This was stated by its spokesperson, Kabiru Ibrahim, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Sokoto.

According to him,”Fakai will make a good member of the APC National Working Committee.

“We call on the stakeholders of our great party, especially in the North-West zone to as a matter of urgency see to the possibility of endorsing a vibrant and active young political leader, who has displayed patriotism as a youth leader in the zone.

“Sadiq Fakai has been tirelessly uniting youths across the zone.

“It is pertinent to note that youth groups have been enjoying the patriotic leadership being offered by Fakai as Zonal Youth Leader of the party.

“It is also important to know that the state he comes, Kebbi State, has not produced an NWC member since inception. There is an urgent need to allow such a young man to become a member of the NWC.

“We call on concerned stakeholders to look into this matter and do the needful for the entire APC youths across the country.”