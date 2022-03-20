.

As Senator Sani Musa visits former Gombe Governor, says APC will come out stronger after Convention

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central has urged party leaders, Stakeholders and members to support an energetic and trustworthy candidate for the position of National Chairman

Speaking yesterday at his Asokoro residence, Abuja when he received the Chairman, Senate Services Committee and Frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the APC, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, Senator Goje advised party members to vote for a National Chairman who is self-made and that who will not be tempted by inducements from corrupt politicians aspiring for political offices.

Senator Goje hailed Senator Sani Musa’s effort and commitment on his Chairmanship blueprint geared towards rebuilding the party from the bottom-up in order to ensure that every member’s interest would be accommodated within the confines of the party’s constitution.

Earlier, Senator Musa, a frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman who paid a courtesy visit on the former Gombe State Governor, solicited for his support on his ambition ahead of the national convention, even as he reeled out his lofty plans for the party if given the opportunity to lead as the Chairman of the APC.

The meeting was in continuation of Senator Musa’s outreach and consultations with leaders within the All Progressives Congress ahead of next Saturday’s national convention, just as he explained that the current issues bedevilling the party at the moment were temporary and with the right leadership, it will all be surmounted.

Speaking on his blueprint for the party when elected the National Chairman, Sani Musa who expressed optimism that he will unite all aggrieved persons, provide a level playing field for all and enshrine the principles of internal democracy in the running of the party affairs, stressed that as part of his plans, he would institutionalize the APC being the largest party in Africa to groom leaders, support elected party officials and carry out a holistic restructuring of the entire party architecture.

Musa reiterated that if given the opportunity to lead the National Working Committee, NWC of the party, he would completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party, adding that he would continue with the consultations exercise and prepare himself and others for the national convention with the hope of winning the National Chairmanship contest.

According to him, the party needed a total leadership reorientation for it to actualize its institutional potentials, even as he assured that he would be adaptive to a participatory and affiliative work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party as that would give the party a new direction and philosophy.

Musa said that as a National Chairman, he and other members of the NEC would govern by the rule of law, abide by the party’s constitution, guidelines, manifesto and be in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

