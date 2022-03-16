…Begins sales of nomination forms

…Schedule of events finalized

…Expect about 4,000 delegates

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Rising from its routine meeting, the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the convention is on course and would hold on Saturday, March 26, 2022 as scheduled.



Addressing journalists at the party’s national secretariat, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmad, youth representative in the caretaker committee, who also doubles as the spokesperson for the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, said the convention is on course and would be held as planned.



He added that the schedule of activities has been finalized, saying that this would include two days of pre-convention conferences where the APC would showcase some of its major activities.



He also mentioned that sales of nomination forms for various National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) positions have commenced and the reports have been very encouraging in the few hours sales began.



Barrister Ahmad stated that the APC National Convention would host more than 4,000 delegates while the earlier scheduled zonal congresses would hold alongside the convention on the same day.



“It’s now clear that the APC has a grasp of its internal workings and the plans are moving as anticipated and desired. It’s on the back of this that the party’s NEC meeting will hold on Thursday, March 17 as earlier communicated,” he said