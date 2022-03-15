.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC Niger East yesterday obtained his nomination forms at the cost of N20 million to contest for the position of National Chairman of the ruling party.

According to the frontline National Chairmanship aspirant for the APC, the nomination forms were collected on his behalf by the Deputy Director-General of the Sen. Sani Musa Campaign Organization, Hon. Usman Ibrahim

The forms were procured from the APC Director of Organization, Professor Al- Mustapha Ussijud Medaner.

Speaking when he received the forms from his Deputy Director-General, Senator Musa reiterated that if given the opportunity to lead the National Working Committee, NWC of the party, he would completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party, adding that he would continue with the consultations exercise and prepare himself and others for the national convention with the hope of winning the National Chairmanship contest.

Musa, a frontline APC chairmanship aspirant for the position noted that the party needed a total leadership reorientation for it to actualize its institutional potentials, even as he assured that he would be adaptive to a participatory and affiliative work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party as that would give the party a new direction and philosophy.

According to him, as National Chairman, he and other members of the NEC would govern by the rule of law, abide by the party’s constitution, guidelines, manifesto and are in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.