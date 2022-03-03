.

Promises to Support his Aspiration for the Position of National Chairman

Says Musa should continue with his consultations to APC Stakeholders and leaders

As he Visits Lalong, Unfolds his Blueprint for APC as National Chairman

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East to remain focused and prayerful in his aspiration for the position of National Chairman.

Speaking today in Abuja at Plateau State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro when he received, Musa, a frontline APC chairmanship aspirant who paid him a courtesy visit, Lalong who is the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum admonished and encouraged his guest to continue with his consultations to stakeholders and leaders within the party.

Lalong who promised to support his aspiration now that the position has been zoned to the North Central said that he was also awaiting the final direction of President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the APC.

Senator Musa visited the Plateau State Governor in the continuation of his Consultation with Governors and Stakeholders of the APC to remind them of his aspiration for the position of National Chairman of the party during this month’s National Convention.

Against the backdrop of reports that President Buhari may have endorsed the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the party, the Plateau State Governor said that during a period like this, it is expected to see all kinds of news flying in the media in the build-up to the ruling party’s national convention as such.

Earlier, Senator Musa who unveiled his plans to reposition the party, told his host that he would introduce innovative strategies and techniques that will have a far-reaching effect in resolving most of the challenges bedevilling the party.

Sani Musa and Governor Lalong also spoke extensively on how to move the party forward, especially with regard to the upcoming March 26 National Convention of the APC.

They both agreed on the need for the party to conduct a hitch-free national convention in line with the party’s constitution.

Both Musa and Lalong expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leader of APC would continue to give direction and provide necessary guidance on ways to move the party forward in order to achieve what they described as equity and justice.

