***As Senator Sani Musa Congratulates him, seeks Support for APC National Chairmanship

Says his aspiration is not a do-or-die affair, but to reposition the party to a political institution that will groom leaders and win elections

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Acting Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC has said that his doors are open to party leaders, Stakeholders and members for advice and constructive engagements.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he received the Chairman, Senate Services Committee and Frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the APC, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, Governor Bello said that constructive criticisms and engagements with party members would help move the party forward as a special purpose vehicle that will transform Nigeria and enhance the well-being of the citizenry.

The acting Chairman of CECPC stressed the urgent need for all party members to work together for a successful national convention of the party, even as he thanked Senator Musa, appreciated him for the visit and affirmed his commitment to the success of the APC as a party.

Recall that crisis got to an anti-climax on Monday when Governor Sani Bello of Niger State took over the control of APC following the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who has been in charge of the ruling party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Speaking earlier, Senator Musa who was on a solidarity visit to the acting Chairman of APC, congratulated his brother, friend and leader Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on what he described as his well-deserved appointment as the acting Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of the National Convention of the party.

Senator Musa expressed his support and wished the Governor a successful assignment.

At the closed-door meeting with his Governor, Senator Sani Musa and his host brainstormed on very salient and germane issues bothering on ways to reposition the party by ensuring that the APC remains a strong, progressive and united political party working in synergy and support of APC governments at all levels ahead of its March 26 national convention and the 2023 general elections.

The Senator reiterated that as National Chairman of the APC, he would bring a new beginning to the leadership of the ruling party that would re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party.

According to Musa during the meeting, he again solicited Governor Bello’s support on his aspiration to become the National Chairman of the APC.

The Chairmanship aspirant maintained that his ambition is not a do-or-die affair, but to reposition the party to a political institution that will groom leaders and win elections, stating that he will abide by any decision taken in the interest of the party.

